Union Springs Moravia 4.JPG

Moravia's Justin Pettit is fouled by Union Springs' Christopher Daum during a boys basketball game Dec. 6 at Union Springs High School.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Moravia boys basketball received a huge scoring night from Ryan Robbins to defeat West Canada Valley 61-54 Friday in the opening round of the Tully tournament.

Robbins recorded 24 points, with 18 coming in the first half. He knocked down four 3s. Gavin Stayton added 11 points, Deegan Sovocool posted nine and Justin Pettit scored eight.

Moravia drained 11 3-pointers as a team.

The Blue Devils take on Randolph in the tournament championship on Saturday.

Union Springs 61, Groton 56: The Wolves trailed for nearly the entire game until the last three minutes, but eventually battled back from a 14-point deficit to win the game.

Jose Reyes paced Union Springs offensively with 25 points. Hunter Martin added 15 points and Luke Nickerson scored 11.

Union Springs (2-2) next plays at Newfield on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Oswego 63, Port Byron 21: Henry Smith (106 pounds) won via pin in 1:40, Jack Smith (132) had a pin in 1:51, Isaac Svitavsky (152) won on a 9-6 decision, and Dylan Nolan (99) accepted a forfeit.

Port Byron competes at the Phoenix Duals on Saturday.

SWIMMING

Baldwinsville 98, Weedsport 74: Will Sterling finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.73), while Christina Jackson scored 209.30 points to take first in diving. Joe Wloch, Allison House, Caleb Tracy and Sterling also won first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.14).

