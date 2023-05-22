Section III released its boys lacrosse tournament seedings on Monday night with Skaneateles earning the top seed in Class D.

The Lakers (14-2) get a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 4 General Brown-No. 5 South Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday at East Syracuse-Minoa.

Jordan-Elbridge (9-7) is the sixth seed and will play at No. 3 LaFayette/Onondaga at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at LaFayette High School. If the Eagles win, they will play the winner of No. 2 Marcellus-No. 7 Tully/Fabius-Pompey.

In Class B, Auburn (8-8) is the sixth seed and will play at No. 3 Watertown (12-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The winner gets the winner of No. 2 Fayetteville-Manlius/Central Square at 5 p.m. Friday at Liverpool High School.

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 14, Little Falls 13: The Warriors won with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Morgan Flask led Weedsport with three hits, scoring two runs with two RBI. Arieanna Giacolone added a pair of hits, including a double and a pair of RBI. Mallory Brown homered, Anna Kerchner doubled with two RBI and Deanna Jackson added a hit and a RBI.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 3, Tioga 2: Ebon Brown's sac fly plated the winning run as the Wolves won the Section IV quarterfinal to advance.

Union Springs took the early lead as Dustin Walawender doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs in the first inning.

Union Springs' Jack Walters was the winning pitcher, going seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four.

Aaron Johnson and Walters each had two hits.

GOLF

Weedsport competed in the Section III tournament at the Pompey Club, placing second in the large school division.

Braden Wood shot a 86 to lead the Warriors and Anthony Tortorici carded a 89.

Wood and Tortorici will advance to the state qualifier to be played Wednesday at Colgate University's Seven Oaks Golf Club.

Section IV championships

Union Springs placed third at the Class D team tournament at the college course in Delhi.

Luke Parker finished tied for the fourth-best round with an 81. Other top scorers included Michael Culver’s 86, Joey Sylvester and Tyler Lutkins’ 94s, and Stephen Case’s 95.