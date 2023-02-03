Several athletes posted strong showings for Auburn's indoor track and field team on Thursday in the SCAC league championships at OCC.

The Maroons’ Dustin Swartwood continued his winning ways in his two primary events. Swartwood claimed both the shot put (48-6) and the weight throw (67-7.75).

On the track, the Maroons boys earned first in four events. Chris Howard won the 3200m run (10:02.59), Owen Gasper took the 1600m run (4:47.45), and Keegan Brady was first in the 1000m run (2:39.16).

Brady, Gasper, Elliot Hickman and Howard also teamed up for first place in the 4x800m relay (8:54.16). Auburn’s 4x400m relay (Jerry Czyz, Payton Hickey, Gavin Hickey and Nathaniel Bennett) and the 4x200m relay (Swartwood, Bill Li, Carter DeRosa and Bennett) each finished fourth.

Czyz added a fourth-place performance in the long jump.

For girls events, Rhian Crowley was third in the shot put and fourth in the weight throw. Reese DeRosa was fourth in the high jump. Kaylee Platts came in fourth in the 55m hurdles. Madison Baldwin, Payton Mettler, Tionna Edgehill and DeRosa combined for fourth in the 4x200m relay.

Auburn will next compete in the Section III Class A championships on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Section III State Quals follow on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 47, Cato-Meridian 41: After a low-scoring first half, both teams picked it up in the second, with the Eagles emerging.

Abbie Ahern reorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She added six steals. Brooke Chiaramonte was next with 11 points. Ava Hildebrant (10 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Erin LaVancha (nine points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals, three blocks) both barely missed double-doubles.

Kaydence Morrissette posted 16 points for the Blue Devils. Mollie Walton added nine points, Caitlin Salmonsen led the team with 11 rebounds.

J-E (13-4) hosts Weedsport on Tuesday, in a matchup of the best records in Class C in the section.

Cato-Meridian (9-7) hosts APW on Monday.