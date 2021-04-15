Local Roundup: Skaneateles, Auburn swim teams take on Cicero-North Syracuse

The Skaneateles and Auburn girls swim teams faced off against Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday in Skaneateles as the Lakers beat the Northstars 93-88 and the Maroons lost to the Northstars 72-49.
For Skaneateles, Elizabeth Springer and Hana Spaulding each led with a pair of individual first-place finishes. Springer won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:10.65 and the 100 freestyle in 57.02. Spaulding won the 100 butterfly in 59.11 and the 50 freestyle in 24.21.
Grace King touched first in the 500 freestyle in 5:44.44. Arianna Matthews won the 200 IM in 2:22.05.
The Lakers' 200 medley relay of King, Lili Winkelman, Spaulding and Ashley Drotar won in 1:56.44. The 200 freestyle relay of Spaulding, Springer, Caitlin Comer and Drotar won in 1:42.75.
For the Maroons, Stephanie Deprospero won the 100 freestyle in 1:08.77. Maura Moochler was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.06. Karli Farmer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.49.
The Maroons' 200 freestyle relay of Farmer, Elizabeth Lentini, Rachel Tehan and Deprospero won in 2:15.65. The 400 freestyle replay of Tehan, Lentini, Deprospero and Moochler won in 4:45.90
VOLLEYBALL
Mexico 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors were swept by scores of 25-21, 25-6, 25-10. Makayla Foltz led Weedsport with three aces, two kills, a dig and a block.
Bella Guerrette had six assists and two kills. Trinity Davis had four kills and three aces. Alexa Edersheim had four digs and a block.