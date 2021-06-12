Local Roundup: Skaneateles baseball, girls lacrosse successfully defend titles

Skaneateles baseball, the defending Section III Class B champions, sucessfully backed up their title in the Class B-2 title game on Saturday. The Lakers took down Holland Patent 3-1.

Michael Blowers hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that propelled Skaneateles.

James Musso pitched a complete game, holding Holland Patent to six hits and one run. He struck out six batters without a walk.

Patrick Herr, Landon Hellwig (double), Emil Sander (RBI), Nathan Shattuck (run, double) and Bryce Lincoln had the other hits for the Lakers.

Section III Class C-1 Championship

Cooperstown 4, Port Byron 3: The Panthers allowed a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to Cooperstown's Alex Hage.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III Class D Championship

Skaneateles 14, Westhill 6: The Lakers added another section title to an already stacked total.

Maggie Newton led all scorers with four goals. Kathryn Morrissey had two goals and three assists. Julia O'Connor posted three goals, and Ava Logan scored two.