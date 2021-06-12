Local Roundup: Skaneateles baseball, girls lacrosse successfully defend titles

Skaneateles baseball, the defending Section III Class B champions, sucessfully backed up their title in the Class B-2 title game on Saturday. The Lakers took down Holland Patent 3-1.
Michael Blowers hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that propelled Skaneateles.
James Musso pitched a complete game, holding Holland Patent to six hits and one run. He struck out six batters without a walk.
Patrick Herr, Landon Hellwig (double), Emil Sander (RBI), Nathan Shattuck (run, double) and Bryce Lincoln had the other hits for the Lakers.
Section III Class C-1 Championship
Cooperstown 4, Port Byron 3: The Panthers allowed a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to Cooperstown's Alex Hage.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Section III Class D Championship
Skaneateles 14, Westhill 6: The Lakers added another section title to an already stacked total.
Maggie Newton led all scorers with four goals. Kathryn Morrissey had two goals and three assists. Julia O'Connor posted three goals, and Ava Logan scored two.
Rounding out the tallies were Bella Brogan (assist), Lilly Marquardt (assist) and Rachel Hackler. Emily Evans made seven saves in the goal.
Skaneateles, the No. 1 seed, has now won 14 section titles and eight since 2010.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section IV Showcase: The meet, which took place at Marathon, included the top 16 finishers from each of Section IV's class championships.
Five Southern Cayuga participants placed, including Charli Bennett, who game in second in the 400m dash (59.47). Bridget Davis was seventh in the discus (79-0), Nora Burroughs came in eighth in the 800m run (2:34.96), Sophie Bennett placed ninth in the 3000m run (12:17.56) and Bridget Hastings came in 10th in the 2000m steeplechase (8:50.71).