Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the third time since 2019, Skaneateles baseball is Section III’s Class B champion.

The ninth-seeded Lakers completed their surprising run beating third-seeded Cazenovia 7-5 on Monday. Caz entered the final with only two losses on the season.

Casey Kenan (two runs, RBI) and Cal Anna (RBI) had two hits apiece, while Patrick Herr, Keelan Marren and High Carroll also drove in runs.

Scott Scherrer earned the win, holding Caz to eight hits and four earned runs while striking out six.

Skaneateles reached the final despite losing seven of its first 10 games on the season. The Lakers rebounded in the second half of spring, and have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Skaneateles now plays Section IV champion Lansing, 10 a.m. Saturday at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton in the Class B state quarterfinal.