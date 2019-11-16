Skaneateles' Caleb Bender is now a cross country state champion.
The junior runner won the NYSPHSAA Class C race Saturday morning in Plattsburgh. Bender finished the 3-mile course 14:41.6, besting his nearest competitor by nearly five seconds.
Bender qualified for states by winning the Section III Class C race, which took place on Nov. 9 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
He wasn't the only Cayuga County-area runner to compete at the state championships. In the boys Class D race, Port Byron's Braden York came in 18th, competing the course in 15:58.6. Southern Cayuga's Aidan Brown also ran in the boys Class D race, finishing 58th with a time of 17:14.7.
Brown wasn't the only runner representing Southern Cayuga. Teammate Sophia Bennett qualified in the girls Class D race. Bennett, a sophomore, placed 29th in that race and posted a time of 19:14.4.
To qualify for the state championships, a runner must be one of the top five runners on a sectional champion, or place among the top five among non-championship teams in their class.