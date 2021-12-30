Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys basketball sweeps home tournament

Skaneateles boys basketball wrapped up its home holiday tournament with a victory over Mynderse Academy 69-48 on Thursday.

Jude Pascal had a team-high 18 points and Colin Gaglione followed that with 12 points. Cader Bradley chipped in with nine points.

Twelve players in total recorded at least a point for Skaneateles.

The Lakers are now 5-1.

Lowville 60, Auburn 47: In their second game of the “More Than a Game” tournament, the Maroons ran into foul trouble late in a competitive game against undefeated Lowville.

DeSean Strachan posted 18 points, while Shareef Edwards had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Edwards was named Auburn’s player of the game for his efforts.

The Maroons are back in action Tuesday at home against Central Square.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 70, Cardinal O’Hara 54: The Maroons jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, and that was enough cushion to win it.

DeSean Strachan and Shareef Edwards both posted double-doubles. Strachan recorded 26 points and 10 assists, and also had four rebounds. Edwards recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds along with three blocks.

Tony Borges chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 66, Port Byron 45: In the consolation game for the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament, the Warriors topped their crosstown rivals.

Sarah Carroll posted 16 points for Weedsport, while Molly Milton had 15 points and Morgan Flash recorded 10.

For Port Byron, Maria Burns had a team-high 18 points.

Carroll and Burns were each named to the all-tournament team, along with Southern Cayuga’s Circe Perez, and Union Springs’ Kailey Kalet and Payton Gilbert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0