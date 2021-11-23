Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys hockey opens season with win

The Skaneateles boys ice hockey team opened its season with a 3-0 win over West Genesee on Tuesday night.

Garrett Krieger paced the Lakers offense with a goal and an assist. Carter Corbett and Jack Torrey each added a goal. Henry Major contributed a pair of assists.

Skaneateles goalie Chad Lowe made 24 saves.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron had its opening match for the 2021-2022 season on Monday vs. Newark Valley. The girls team took all four points, led by Colleen Jump with a series of 606 with games of 210, 199, and 197.

The boys split their points and took two. They were lead by James Casbarro's 497 series.

Union Springs/Port Byron will next host Watkins Glen on Monday at Starlite Lanes.

