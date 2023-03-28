Ethan Hunt erupted for seven goals and an assist as the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team defeated Section IVs Chenango Valley 20-1 on Tuesday night in a non-league game.

Jeffrey McCrone contributed three goals and an assist and Grayson Brunelle chipped in with a pair of goals and six assists.

Sean Kerwick (assist) and Jack Torrey each scored a pair of goals. Carter Loi (assist), Casey Ryan, Dominick Caraccio and Reid Danforth each added a goal. Finn Ryan, Charlie Carbonaro and Quinn Cheney each had an assist

Skaneateles goalies Jack Marquardt made two saves and Luke Logan made one.

TENNIS

Watkins Glen 3, Union Springs 2: Winners for the Wolves included Fernando Diaz Cabrera at second singles (6–2, 6-3) and George Fearon at third singles (6-1, 6-1).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

In a doubleheader, Cayuga Community College dropped its first contest to Mohawk Valley but rebounded to take the second game.

The Spartans fell 3-2 in the final inning but a strong start from Connor McMahon and a resurgent lineup gave Cayuga a 10-2 win in the nightcap. Cayuga is now 11-3 on the season and 7-1 in Region III play.

Cayuga coach John Rizzo complimented starting pitchers Luke Ough and McMahon, who combined to allow just four runs in 13 innings across the doubleheader.

“We had a great start from Connor in the second game, and Luke pitched well enough in the first game to win,” said Rizzo. “Our situational hitting hasn’t been great so far this season, and it hurt us in the first game today.”

Ough took control on the mound and held Mohawk Valley scoreless for his final five innings after allowing a pair in the first. Cayuga tied it in the fourth when a single by Phil Messina scored Fernando Espinal and Mike Norton scored on an error.

Ough allowed two earned runs in six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out eight. Messina went two-for-three with a walk and an RBI to lead the Spartans at the plate.

Cayuga dominated the second game, scoring three runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to build a 9-1 lead. Singles by Norton and Juan Perez brought in runs in the first inning, and a triple by Brandon Hoftijzer scored Roy Glaum in the top of the fourth before Caleb Delly brought home Hoftijzer on a single. Norton hit his team-leading third homer in the fifth inning.

McMahon picked up his first win of the season with the complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six. Norton went three-for-three with four RBI, and Delly, Messina, Glaum and Hoftijzer each had two hits.

Cayuga is back home Thursday to host Columbia-Greene at 2 p.m.