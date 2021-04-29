 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys lacrosse team beats Marcellus
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys lacrosse team beats Marcellus

  • Updated
Colin Morrissey scored four goals and an assist as the Skaneateles boys lacrosse team beat Marcellus 9-6 on Thursday night.

Ryan Willard added three goals and an assist. Grayson Brunelle scored a goal and contributed three assists. Jack Weeks added a goal.

Goalie Luke Renaud made 10 saves.

GIRLS GOLF

Auburn 230, East Syracuse Minoa Orange 253: Sophie Lesch shot a 47 as the Auburn High School girls golf team teed off its season with a win vs. East Syracuse Minoa Orange at Tecumseh CC.

Abby Franchina carded a 57 and Maia Guzalak and Taylor Chadderdon each shot 63s.

Auburn next plays on Monday at Oswego.

