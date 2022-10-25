Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer advances to Section III, Class B title game

The Skaneateles boys soccer team is going to the Section III, Class B championship game after a 1-0 victory over South Jefferson on Tuesday afternoon at Jordan-Elbridge High School.

Sean Kerwick scored the game's only goal on an assist from Casey Kenan.

Skaneateles will play for the championship against the winner of the Westhill-Marcellus semifinal next Tuesday at Phoenix.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

OHSL Patriot Division Cross Country Championships

Cato-Meridian won the league championship on its home course with a total of 36 points.

Maggie Brown was the Blue Devils' top finisher, coming in second place in a time of 21:28.5. Elaina Williams finished fourth in 21:55.3, Julia Wilson was seventh in 22:46.9, Nadia Dudley was 11th in 24:38.8 and Sophia Zogby was 12th in 24:47.0.

Weedsport finished in fourth place with 90 points as Olivia Snodgrass was he Warriors' top runner with a sixth-place time of 22:45.3. Zoyee Newton was ninth in 23:28.6, Elena Amodei was 21st in 26:09.9, Anna Kershner was 26th in 27:39.8 and Sierra Crytzer-Shuran was 28th in 29:20.6.

Port Byron and Jordan-Elbridge competed as incomplete teams.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

OHSL Patriot Division Cross Country Championships

Cato-Meridian took third with 79 points as Merritt Cox took seventh with a time of 18:46.1. Owen McGetrick was ninth in 19:24.3, Elijah Haga was 15th in 19:52.6, Joseph Bonanno was 16th in 19:59.7 and James Wilkinson was 32nd in 21:18.3

Jordan-Elbridge was seventh with 167 points as Alexander Kunz finished in sixth in a time of 18:32.2, Peyton Bates was eighth in 19:19.4, Connor Boylan was 45th in 22:44.8, Gabe Jones was 53rd in 23:25.6 and Rylan Streeter was 55th in 23:30.3

Port Byron took eighth with 181 points as Alex Hernandez finished 24th in a time of 20:43.2, Kurt Akins was 30th in 21:10.6, Charles Patterson was 40th in 22:08.7, Andrew Jones was 43rd in 22:24.1 and Kendrick Taylor was 44th in 22:44.5.

Weedsport finished ninth with 207 points as Evan Pollino finished 29th in 21:09.7, Samuel Lowery was 35th in 21:42.7, James Lowery was 46th in 22:48.5, Ryan Dates took 48th in 22:51.9 and Sam Holden was 49th in 23:01.9.

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Oswego 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons fell behind by two sets, but forced a fourth with a 25-11 victory. Then the Buccaneers closed it out 25-23, the second such score of the match.

Avianna Ming recorded six aces and five kills to lead Auburn's offense, while also finishing with a team-high 10 digs. Gabrielle Lupo chipped in five kills, three aces and two blocks. Kirsten Casterline posted 17 assists, three aces and two kills.