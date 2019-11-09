Skaneateles boys soccer is returning to the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals after defeating Section IV champion Oneonta, 1-0, Saturday at Liverpool High School.
The Lakers, who won the Section III title on Monday, are back in the final four for the first time since 2015.
Skaneateles forward Owen Cheney scored the winner with 23 minutes remaining in the contest.
Skaneateles (16-5) will play the winner between Section VI’s Lackawanna and Section V’s Haverling 1:45 p.m., next Saturday at Middletown High School.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Section championships: Port Byron’s Braden York is moving on to the state championships after placing ninth in the Class D meet. York completed the course in 18 minutes flat. Teammate Dylan Nolan came in 49th overall (19:48.6).
Weedsport’s Landon Kepple also had a strong showing, placing 20th overall (18:43.4).
In Class A, Auburn’s Jimmy Vasile came in 19th, wrapping up the race in 17:42.3. Jack Moochler was 32nd (18:07.8).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Section championships: For Class A Auburn, Bethany Lorenzo came in 28th (21:35.1) and Analicia Scoggins finished 52nd (23:14.4).
Julia Wilson paced Cato-Meridian in Class C, coming in 19th overall (21:58.7).
The leader for Port Byron was Molly Yorkey, who ranked 22nd (22:10.2).
For Weedsport, Sarah Carroll finished 27th (23:13.4).
FROM FRIDAY
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section III Class A championships: Auburn placed fifth out of 10 competing teams, recording 200 points for the meet.
Claire Alexander came in third in the 100 butterfly (1:02.76), while Izabella Dilallo, Alexander, Maura Moochler and Makenna Wilson placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.20).
Section III Class C championships: Skaneateles successfully defended its section title, scoring 467 points to beat out second-place Lowville. The Lakers claimed individual section titles in seven events.
Leading the way was Lily Buchholz, who took home the 200 freestyle (1:58.40) and 100 backstroke (1:01.66), and Grace King, who won the 100 butterfly (1:02.84) and 500 freestyle (5:39.99). Lili Winkelman also captured a first-place medal, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:10.91). Winkelman (200 IM), Elizabeth Springer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Carlee Pitman (diving) and Caitlin Comer (100 breaststroke) each posted runner-up times.
Skaneateles also picked up victories in a pair of relays. The meet began with Buchholz, Winkelman, King and Springer finishing first in the 200 medley relay (1:54.90).
VOLLEYBALL
Skaneateles 3, Cazenovia 2: Skaneateles rallied from down two sets to stun Caz and clinch its second straight Section III Class C title.
Skaneateles was defeated in the first two sets 25-16, 26-24, but then survived to win an exhausting third set 29-27 to prevent the sweep. Skaneateles then emerged in another close set, winning the fourth 25-22. The fifth wasn’t as close, as Skaneateles advanced with a 25-16 win.
Senior Maeve Canty finished with 21 kills, 23 digs, four aces and three blocks. Kristen Henry added nine kills, 16 digs and eight aces. Emma Keady led the team with 34 assists to add to 12 digs.
Skaneateles improves to 16-3.