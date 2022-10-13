Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer beats No. 2-ranked Marcellus

Skaneateles boys soccer has its signature win of the season.

The Lakers defeated Marcellus 1-0 on Thursday night, thanks to a goal from Teague Foley. Wyatt Langford earned an assist, while goalie Evan Wingfield made 11 saves in the shutout victory.

In two matchups this season, Skaneateles and Marcellus have combined for one goal. The two teams played to a scoreless tie last month despite two 10-minute overtimes.

Marcellus entered the game ranked No. 1 in the New York state Class B rankings. Skaneateles, the two-time defending state champions, is currently unranked but have been mentioned multiple times throughout the year.

Skaneateles finishes the regular season with a 10-4-2 record. The Lakers are currently projected to be the No. 5 seed in the Section III Class B playoffs and are expected to host Phoenix in the first round. Brackets will be finalized this weekend.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles 1, Hannibal/Cato-Meridian 0: Following a flurry of chances, the Lakers' Paige Willard scored the game's only goal with two minutes remaining before halftime.

The Warriors nearly tied it with three minutes to go, but couldn't net the equalizer.

VOLLEYBALL

Cortland 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons fell by scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-19. Marissa Albert and Avianna Ming each posted four kills and six digs. Albert added two assists and a block, while Ming had two aces. Kirsten Casterline added seven assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Phoenix 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Taylor Eaton posted four kills and 21 digs, Kendra Anderson recorded seven blocks, and Sarah Lane picked up nine assists and three kills,

FROM WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Cato-Meridian 1: The teams split the first two sets, with J-E taking the first 26-24 and Cato-Meridian the second 25-23. The Eagles then won the final two frames 25-17 and 30-28.

Taylor Eaton had a team-high 11 kills for J-E. She also contributed 11 digs and five assists.

Other team leaders for the Eagles included Ryleigh Gill with four blocks, Sarah Lane with 16 digs and 20 assists, and Parson Sudney with four aces.

Miranda Dennis recorded 12 kills, two blocks, nine digs and 10 service points for Cato-Meridian. Mya Scneider had 26 assists. Maddie LaTray chipped in five aces, nine service points and 22 digs.