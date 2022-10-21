Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer beats Oneida, returns to section semifinals

Skaneateles boys soccer has won again.

The fifth-seeded Lakers defeated No. 4 Oneida 3-0 on Friday in the Section III Class B quarterfinals.

Jack Phillips finished with a pair of goals for the winners, while Teague Foley had the other.

Casey Kenan and David Peterscak were both credited with assists.

Skaneateles (12-4-2) is still alive for its third straight Class B section and state title. The Lakers will next play in the section semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25 against the winner of No. 1 South Jefferson and No. 8 Chittenango. That game will be played at Jordan-Elbridge High School at 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

New Hartford 25, Auburn 20: The Spartans led by 19 entering the fourth quarter. While the Maroons strung together a pair of late touchdowns, they fell one score short of a comeback.

Landon Forjone had a 24-yard rushing touchdown, while DeSean Strachan hauled in a 9-yard score from Mac Maher.

Auburn drops to 3-5 on the season and will likely travel for the first round of the Section III Class A playoffs that start next week.