One goal was all it took to send Skaneateles boys soccer on to the section semifinals.
The Lakers topped Marcellus, 1-0, Saturday in the Section III, Class B quarterfinals in Marcellus thanks to a goal less than five minutes into the contest.
Scoring the game-deciding goal was sophomore Owen Cheney, who converted a header on a crosser from Tylar Moss with only 3:11 of game time expired.
It's the second time Skaneateles has beaten Marcellus, ranked No. 21 in New York state, this season. The Lakers also took a 3-2 win on Sept. 27.
Skaneateles, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, will face second-seeded Clinton Wednesday at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cicero-North Syracuse 2, Auburn 0: The Maroons were eliminated in the Section III, Class AA quarterfinals. The Northstars scored both of their goals in the first half, and despite constant pressure in the second half, Auburn could not find the back of the net. Goalkeeper Bryn Whitman was credited with eight saves in net.
Auburn finishes 9-7-1.
GIRLS SWIMMING
IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga placed third at the meet, with first-place times in a pair of relays and one individual event.
Brooke Green had the top time in the 50 freestyle. Green, Emma VanAmburgh, Ellie Burroughs and Molly Rejman were winners in both the 200 and 400 free relays. VanAmburgh also took second in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Cato-Meridian Invitational: Southern Cayuga placed sixth out of 13 schools with 188 points, while Port Byron came in eighth (200 points) and Weedsport came in ninth (202 points.
For the Chiefs, Brian Collier came in 32nd (20:51.1), Jackson Otis was 33rd (20.50.9) and Kyle Stewart finished 36th (20.54.2).
Port Byron's Braden York placed third overall, wrapping up the course in 18:45.3. Dylan Nolan (25th; 20:19.1) and Ryan Teabo (46th; 21:15.7) rounded out the Panthers' top three.
Landon Kepple paced Weedsport, finishing in 19:18.6 for ninth overall. Ashton Benedict came in 35th (20:52.8) and Forrest Nguyen was 54th (21:34.8).
Cato-Meridian ran incomplete as a team, but representing the Blue Devils was Nathan Conklin, who finished seventh overall (18:54.8), and Merritt Cox, who placed eighth (19:18.0).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cato-Meridian Invitational: The host Blue Devils totaled 120 points for fourth, while Southern Cayuga came in sixth with 144 points, Weedsport was eighth with 170 points and Port Byron finished ninth with 215 points.
Cato-Meridian had three runners place in the top 20, led by Julia Wilson who came in 10th (23:15.6). Behind her was Lydia Cox in 15th (23:49.8) and Grace Cady in 16th (23:59.8).
Running for Southern Cayuga, Sophia Bennett took 12th (23:33.6), Betsy Gloss finished in 25th (24:43.0) and Marissa Wiemann was 27th (25:01.8).
Sarah Carroll placed ninth overall (23:10.1) for Weedsport, while Meagan Fatcheric (34th; 25:57.9) and Allyson Germinara (41st; 26:40.8) rounded out the Warriors top three.
For Port Byron, Molly Yorkey came in 11th (23:15.9), Allayna Dillon ranked 52nd (27:52.2) and Hailey Short was 61st (27:58.0).