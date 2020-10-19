 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Skaneateles boys soccer slips past Marcellus
  • Updated
A first half goal is all Skaneateles boys soccer needed to defeat Marcellus on Saturday.

Andrew Moss tallied the Lakers' lone goal, on an assist from Aidan Chabot, to propel Skaneateles over the Mustangs.

Marcus McClanahan made six saves in net.

The Lakers are now 3-0 in league play and 4-1 overall. With Tuesday's game against Jordan-Elbridge postponed, Skaneateles next plays Thursday against Westhill. Westhill handed the Lakers their lone loss of the season, 3-0, on Oct. 10. 

