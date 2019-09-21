Skaneateles' Caleb Bender was the first-place finisher at the 68th Annual Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational Saturday, completing the 2.95-mile course in 15:31.5.
Bender's time helped the Lakers capture the top position among small schools in the boys standings. Skaneateles finished with 77 points, beating out second-place Jordan-Elbridge's 129 points. Behind Bender was Joe Norris in eighth (16:22.6) and Matt Persampieri in ninth (16:24.7).
The Eagles' Sean Dristle placed fourth overall (15:59.3) and Kenny Williams came in seventh (16:21.6).
Cato-Meridian's Merritt Cox and Southern Cayuga's Ben Stiadle tied for 45th (17:41.7), Weedsport's Landon Kepple came in 51st (17:49.1), and Port Byron's Ryan Teabo finished 98th (18:49.7).
Skaneateles' girls team also nearly pulled off first, but its 129 points trailed the small-school winner Trumansburg's 86 points. The Lakers had four runners finish in the top 30, led by Sarah Tallerico in seventh (19:48.4). Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock placed fourth overall (19:27.5).
Cato-Meridian's Grace Cady and Lydia Cox both ended up in the top 20. Cady came in 18th (20:30.4) and Cox finished 20th (20:32.0).
Weedsport's best time was from Sarah Carroll, who ranked 26th (21:11.6). Port Byron's top finisher was Allayna Dillon, who completed the course in 23:45.2.
In the boys large school race, Auburn's Jimmy Vasile placed 22nd (16:31.7), while Bethany Lorenzo came in 31st in the girls large school race (20:21.5).
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 2, Marathon 1: The Wolves scored twice in the second half to overcome the Olympians.
Renee Park and Mandy Aldrich were credited with the goals for US/PB. Park's tally came with 30 minutes left in the second half on a pass from Sabrina Westmiller. The eventual game-winning goal came on a Marathon own goal following a scramble in front of the Olympians' net. The play started on a free kick by Park from 30 yards, though Aldrich was given credit.
Goalkeeper Hunter Pettit made seven saves.
US/PB (4-4) will face Marathon again on Wednesday.
FROM FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 0: The Wolves swept the Chiefs behind scores of 25-19, 25-15, and 25-18.
Union Springs' Ruth Jackson recorded five aces, four assists, three kills, two blocks and 12 points. Jess Morgan posted a team-high six kills with four aces, one assist, three digs and eight points. Marrin Owens had 11 assists and four points.
Brooke Walter notched three aces, two assists and one kill for the Chiefs, while Lauren Collier had three kills, one block and one ace.
Union Springs is 5-1, while Southern Cayuga drops to 2-4.