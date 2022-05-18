Local Roundup: Skaneateles doubles pairing wins Section III Class C-1 tournament

Skaneateles' top doubles tennis team are now sectional champions.

The Lakers' Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan won both of their matches at SUNY Cortland on Wednesday to win the Section III Class C-1 first doubles title.

The pairing had a first round bye, then defeated Holland Patent's Christopher Kelly and Dylan McGuire 6-0, 6-3.

In the final against Cazenovia's Andrew Falso and Gabe Reagan, the Lakers' duo won 6-3, 7-5.

In second doubles, Jake Salzhauer lost his semifinals match 6-3, 6-3 to Cazenovia's Garret Lounsbury, but won the consolation against Manlius Pebble Hill's Alex Fung 6-1, 6-3.

The Lakers' second doubles pairing of Nicholas Carimeli and Ethan Pickup also went 1-1. They lost to Holland Patent's duo Daniel Carhart and William Zimmerman 6-4, 6-1, but topped Mount Markham's Abbie Ainslie and Madeline Briggs 6-4, 6-1 in the consolation.

Class A championships: In first singles, Auburn's Ryan Stechuchak topped Whitesboro's Zach Ellis 6-2, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, Stechuchak was eliminated by Baldwinsville's Antonio Marsallo 6-1, 6-1.

Gabriel Volo split his two matches in second singles, defeating East Syracuse-Minoa's Noah Satterlee 6-4, 6-1, before falling to F-M's Cameron Lukasik in a sweep.

The Maroons' third singles player, Brody Wagner, also finished 1-1 on the day. Wagner scored a three-set victory in the first round against RFA's Noah Artigiani (7-5, 2-6, 6-1), but was defeated by CBA's Gabriel Yang 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

First doubles pairing Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald had a first-round bye. In the quarterfinals, the Auburn duo beat Oswego's Duncan Baker and Benjamin Braun 6-2, 6-3. That was followed by a 6-0, 6-1 loss to B'ville's Max Funiciello and Nick Licciardello in the semis. Clark and Fitzgerald bounced back to win their consolation match over CBA's Fabrizio Arezzo and Finn Doyle in three frames 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Second doubles team Charles Tracy and Troy Wagner won in three sets over Cicero-North Syracuse's John Engle and Will Vandemeer 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarters. Tracy and Wagner lost to Fayetteville-Manlius' Fergus Brady and Andrew Li in the semifinals.

BASEBALL

Port Byron 7, Hannibal 4: For the second time in a week, the Panthers recovered for a late deficit to steal a win.

Trailing by a pair of runs in the seventh, Port Byron tied the score thanks to a pair of passed balls. Then Trevor Applebee (2-for-4, double) dropped in a two-run single to provide the lead.

Matt Laird added a pair of hits, a run and an RBI. Connor Usowski, who scored the go-ahead run, finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Port Byron is home against Bishop Ludden on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 18, Mexico 8: Nikki Namisniak powered the Panthers' offense with a 4-for-4 outing that included a home run, a double and five RBIs. Hannah Jones also had four hits, while Sadie White and Mackenzie McDowell each contributed three hits.

Namisniak pitched the first four innings and struck out five, while Jones earned the save.

Port Byron (16-1) takes on Pulaski on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Two Cayuga County-area teams will compete in the Section III championships that begin this weekend, as brackets for the postseason were announced on Thursday.

In the Class B tournament, Auburn (11-5) is the No. 5 seed and will travel to East Syracuse Minoa (10-6) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tilt in the section quarterfinals. The Maroons and Spartans split their two meetings this season, with Auburn winning the latest on May 5. Auburn enters sectional play on a five-game winning streak.

Skaneateles (11-5) is the top seed in the Class D bracket. The Lakers will host Holland Parent (5-8) at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the quarterfinals. The two teams did not face off in the regular season.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Section III's postseason brackets were released on Thursday, and the Auburn girls lacrosse team now knows where it'll begin its title defense.

The Maroons have the No. 3 spot in the Class B bracket and will take on No. 6 Oswego on Tuesday at Holland Stadium in the section quarterfinals.

Auburn knocked off the Buccaneers 25-3 on April 11 in the teams' only meeting this season.

In Class D, Skaneateles is seeded second and will also start at home next Tuesday against No. 7 General Brown. In the same bracket, Jordan-Elbridge is No. 8 and will travel to top-seeded South Jefferson.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jamesville-DeWitt 11, Auburn 9: In the Salt City Athletic Conference championship game, the Maroons fell to the Red Rams.

Danielle Swietoniowski notched four goals with one assist to lead Auburn’s offense.

Nat Long, Nora Solomon (assist), Caroline Smith, Ella Bouley and Grace Breeze all tallied one goal apiece. Berkley Brown had five saves.

Auburn (9-7) will play Oswego in the opening round of sectionals next Tuesday.

GOLF

Union Springs golf suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of another unbeaten team, Lansing.

Luke Parker was the medalist with a 38. Andrew Salls’ 45, Tyler Lutkins’ 51 and Michael Culver’s 54 rounded out the Wolves’ top scores.

Parker, Salls and Culver have all qualified for the Section IV individual medalist tournament scheduled for Thursday at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira. The entire Union Springs squad will then participate in team sectionals next week.

