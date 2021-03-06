Local Roundup: Skaneateles downs Moravia in girls basketball

Tatumn Pas'cal and Maddy Ramsgard each scored 12 points as the Skaneateles girls basketball team defeated Moravia 50-42 on Saturday.

Kate Aberi added nine points. Faith Wagner scored eight.

Kate Baylor had a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils and Alexa Nye added eight.

Odessa-Montour 50, Southern Cayuga 40: Charli Bennett finished with 16 points while senior Kylie Rejman registered 10 points and came up with three steals. The Chiefs wrap up their season with a 3-5 record.

HOCKEY

Oswego 5, Auburn 3: The Maroons were doomed by four goals in the second period from the Buccaneers. Ty Hlywa (assist), Ethan Moore (assist) and Jack Chapman all scored once for Auburn. Jack Donovan and Evan Moore picked up additional assists.

