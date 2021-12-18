Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls basketball continues strong defensive stretch

Skaneateles girls basketball won its fourth game in a row on Saturday, topping Holland Patent 43-28.

Maddy Ramsgard exploded for 13 of the Lakers’ 18 points in the third quarter, which allowed Skaneateles to pull away for the win.

Ramsgard finished with 19 points. Claire Neumann added nine points.

Skaneateles (5-2) has allowed less than 30 points in three straight games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton 53, Weedsport 37: The Warriors led by three at halftime, 25-22, but were held to 12 points total in the second half.

Troy Brown scored 14 points, while Jack Lowery recorded 12 points.

Weedsport travels to LaFayette on Wednesday.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Skaneateles 5, Massena 2: Rebecca Cain (assist) and Lizzy Sachar each posted two-goal efforts. Adrianna Barbuto also put one in the back of the net. Scout Oudelmool dished out three assists. Lexi Fassinger and Katie Combs added helpers.

Isabelle Wells picked up the win in net, making 13 saves.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 71, Marathon 33: The Wolves scored 43 points in the first half, then locked down the Olympians in the second half, allowing only 13 points after halftime.

Jose Reyes and Andrew Salls scored 19 points apiece. Collin Park followed with 17 points and Hunter Martin recorded 11.

Union Springs (3-1) plays at Odessa-Montour on Tuesday.

Jordan-Elbridge 54, Mexico 48: The Eagles improved to 2-3 on the season thanks to a comeback win.

Caleb Rouse recorded 18 points and Jack Barrigar had 11. Nolan Brunelle nearly had a double-double, scoring nine points with double-digit assists.

All of Brunelle’s points came in the fourth quarter, as he went 3-for-3 from distance in that frame.

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 4, Liverpool 3: Jack Pineau (assist), Trey Masters, Jack Chapman and Matt Donovan all scored for the Maroons. Luke Mizro was credited with three assists. Christian Testa had two helpers.

Goalie Jackson Siddall picked up the win between the pipes, making 13 saves.

Auburn is now 4-3 this season.

