Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls hockey beats Williamsville

Scout Oudemool scored a hat trick with a pair of assists as the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team defeated Williamsville 7-0 on Wednesday.

Lizzy Sachar contributed a pair of goals and Rebecca Cain and Julia Quinn each scored a goal each.

Alexis Fassinger and Katie Combs each had a pair of assists and Adriana Barbuto added an assist.

Lakers goalie Isabelle Wells earned the shutout with 15 saves.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, West Genesee 0: Garrett Krieger paced the Lakers offense with a goal and an assist in a season-opening win. Carter Corbett and Jack Torrey each added a goal. Henry Major contributed a pair of assists.

Skaneateles goalie Chad Lowe made 24 saves.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron had its opening match for the 2021-2022 season on Monday vs. Newark Valley. The girls team took all four points, led by Colleen Jump with a series of 606 with games of 210, 199, and 197.

The boys split their points and took two. They were lead by James Casbarro's 497 series.

Union Springs/Port Byron will next host Watkins Glen on Monday at Starlite Lanes.

