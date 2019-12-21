Campbell Torrey scored Skaneateles' only goal in a 1-1 tie with Ithaca in girls hockey action on Saturday.
Torrey's goal came in the third period on an assist from Adriana Barbuto, but Ithaca was able to match that tally and neither team could find the back of the net in overtime.
Evie Sheridan was nearly perfect with only one goal against on 42 shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Rose-Wolcott 51, Cato-Meridian 32: Hannah Janes recorded eight points for the Blue Devils, while Julia Wilson chipped in with seven.
FROM FRIDAY
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 3, Victor 1: In a meeting of two state-ranked teams, Skaneateles received three-point nights from Charlie Major and Jack Henry in the win.
Major potted two goals and dished out one assist, while Henry was credited with three helpers. Charlie Russell also scored and picked up one assist, and Garrett Krieger also posted an assist.
In net, Adam Casper made 17 saves.
Skaneateles (6-0-1) hosts Pelham on Friday, Jan. 3.
Auburn 1, Baldwinsville 1: The Maroons required overtime for the third straight game, and skated away with their second straight tie.
Ty Hlywa picked up Auburn's lone goal on an assist from Tyler Jasniewski. Aaron Kowal recorded 20 saves in net.
Auburn (1-3-2) plays against Saturday against Cazenovia.
VOLLEYBALL
Tully 3, Weedsport 0: Weedsport was defeated in straight sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-14. Taylor Hunter had six assists, six digs and two aces, and Anna Provoost recorded five kills, three digs and two blocks.