Skaneateles girls lacrosse is cruising to the New York state semifinal.

The Lakers dispatched Section X champion Salmon River, 15-2, on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class D regional final at SUNY Potsdam.

This is the second straight year Skaneateles has beaten the Shamrocks in the state tournament, after doing so in the Class D sub-regional last spring.

Bella Brogan recorded four goals, while Camryn Calabro had two goals and three assists.

Lilly Marquardt and Rachel Hackler added two-goal games.

Skaneateles (18-1) next faces either Section VIII’s Cold Spring Harbor or Section XI’s Mattituck in the state semifinals next Friday at SUNY Cortland.

BASEBALL

Class B state quarterfinals

Lansing 4, Skaneateles 3: The Lakers held a one-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Bobcats scored two runs in their final at-bats to score a comeback win.

Skaneateles opened the scoring in the top of the first when, after a pair of walks and an error loaded the bases, Casey Kenan brought home Carter Corbett with an RBI single.

The Lakers’ led held until the third when pitcher Ben Underhill allowed a two-out, run-scoring double to Lansing’s Ryan Pettograsso-Houk. The Bobcats then took their first lead, 2-1, in the fourth following a run on a wild pitch.

A Lansing miscue in the top of the sixth, following a sacrifice bunt attempt, allowed Patrick Herr and Kenan to score for a 3-2 Skaneateles advantage.

The Lakers’ defense posted a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, but Lansing pitcher Zack Sperger struck out the side in Skaneateles’ at-bats in the seventh to keep the deficit at one.

Then, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Pettograsso-Houk and Korbin Lovejoy had RBI singles to win it for Lansing and eliminate Skaneateles from the state tournament.

Skaneateles finishes 15-9.