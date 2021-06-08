Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls lacrosse, Port Byron baseball advance

The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team advanced to the Section III, Class D semifinals with a 19-2 win over LaFayette on Tuesday.

Julia O'Connor (two assists) and Maggie Newton (four assists) each scored three goals to lead the Lakers. Emily Huttar, Kathryn Morrissey (assist), Ava Logan (three assists), Bella Brogan and Rachel Hackler (assist) each had two goals. Lilly Marquardt contributed a goal with six assists and Ella Bobbett and Elizabeth Wamp each scored a goal.

Goalie Emily Evans made three saves.

BASEBALL

Section III, Class C-1

Port Byron 6, Tully 0: The Panthers shut out the Black Knights to advance to the semifinals in a game that was called for rain in the bottom of the sixth. Winning pitcher Brandon Relfe went four innings, allowing a hit with nine strikeouts.

Relfe also had a triple, scored a run and plated a RBI. Justin Morgenthaler added a pair of hits and an RBI. Gabe Rhodes, Tyler Merkley, Eli Jarabek and Matt Laird each had a hit.

Port Byron next plays Thursday at No. 2 seed Thousand Island.

TENNIS