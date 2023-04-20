Skaneateles girls lacrosse picked up another win on Thursday, defeating Jordan-Elbridge 17-3.

Bella Brogan led the Lakers' balanced attack with three goals. Lilly Marquardt had one goal and four assists.

Kelsey Brunelle recorded two goals for J-E.

Skaneateles hosts Westhill next Tuesday. J-E is home against General Brown on Saturday.

GOLF

Union Springs 160, Dryden Inc.: Luke Parker was the Wolves' medalist, shooting an even-par 35. Michael Culver's 39, Joey Sylvester's 44 and Stephen Case's 45 helped the cause.

Union Springs (3-0) faces Groton on Monday.

TENNIS

Central Square 5, Auburn 2: Both of the Maroons' victories came in doubles. Mike Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won first doubles 6-1, 6-1, while Braden Sherman and Kyle Green won a thriller in third doubles 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-2).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 7, Herkimer 3; Herkimer 2, Cayuga 1: The Spartans split a doubleheader with the nationally-ranked and defending national champion Generals, winning the opener but dropping the nightcap.

RBI singles from Luke Ough, Bradley Soto and Caleb Delly in the third inning of Game 1 was more than enough support for starting pitcher Will Coleman. Coleman threw a complete game, striking out five while allowing eight hits.

Mike Norton went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and RBI.

Norton's RBI single in the third inning of Game 2 secured a 1-1 tie, but Herkimer reclaimed the lead in the next half-inning and CCC was unable to pull even. Carson Ashby pitched the full game and struck out five batters.

“We played a good brand of baseball today. Our guys are tough and have proven to be in the conversation with any team,” Cayuga coach John Rizzo said. “I felt we were in a position to win two today, but we fell short in the second game.”

CCC (22-6 overall) travels to Herkimer on Saturday.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Auburn 12, Central Square 2: The Maroons are now winners of four games in a row after a blowout win over Central Square.

After opening the scoring in the first inning, Auburn’s bats came alive in the second with a five-run frame. Caden Becker, Lucas West, Jason Irwin, Owen Birchard and Noah Morrison all drove in runs.

Auburn finished with 16 hits.

Becker went 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a double from the lead-off spot. West (run, RBI) and Cooper Polcovich (two runs, RBI, double) also had three-hit games. Irwin tripled as part of a two-hit day, which included a run, RBI and walk. Myles McBride added two hits, a run, RBI and walk.

Birchard pitched five innings and allowed one run, which was unearned. He struck out 12 batters, walked three, and limited the RedHawks to two hits.

Onondaga 4, Port Byron 3: Ahead by a run, Panthers coughed up three errors in the final half-inning that allowed the Tigers to walk it off.

Matt Laird went 2-for-3 with a walk, while Connor Usowski also had two hits.

Cody Jarabek pitched the first six innings. He struck out eight batters, walked six, and held Onondaga to three hits and one earned run.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 70, Central Square 67; Auburn 63, Cortland 54: Chris Howard led the Maroons with wins in the 1600m run (4:49.9) and the 800m run (2:07.3). Other first-place finishers included Gavin Hickey in the 400m dash (55.9), Sean Ringwood in the 3200m run (10:50.5) and Dustin Swartwood in the discus (151-1).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 75, Central Square 63; Auburn 88, Cortland 46: Abigail Ringwood and Rhian Crowley each won multiple events for the Maroons.

Ringwood was first in the 400m dash (1:03.9) and the 800m run (2:30.2), while Crowley had the top throws in the shot put (28-6) and discus (102-2). Kaylee Platts took first in the 400m hurdles (1:18.6) and Analicia Scoggins had the winning time in the triple jump (29-1.5).