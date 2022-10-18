Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls swim team beats CBA

Arianna Matthews and Alice Spaulding each had a pair of first-place finishes as the Skaneateles girls swim team edged CBA 96-90 on Tuesday.

Matthews won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:06.48 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:36.76. Spaulding was first in the 200 IM in a time of 2:16.21 and the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:00.97. Sophia Soprano won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.04.

The Lakers 200 medley relay of Olivia Springer, Caitlin Comer, Spaulding and Elizabeth Springer won in 2:02.24. The 200 freestyle relay of Kyla Palmer, Soprano, Comer and Matthews won in 1:50.84.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, Syracuse Academy of Sciemce 0: The Blue Devils swept by scores of 25-13, 15-14 and 25-16.

Mackenzie Mahoney had 23 points, seven aces, three kills and two digs to lead Cato-Meridian. Cara Wilson had 18 points, six kills, four blocks, five digs and two aces.

Miranda Dennis added 17 points, 14 kills, two digs, an ace and an assist. Flower Baldwin had 10 assists, four digs and four points.Hannah Deacy contributed eight points, three aces, two assists and a kill. Mya Schneider had seven points, four assists and an ace.

Living Word Academy 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons lost by scores 25-13, 27-25 and 25-14.

Kirsten Casterline led Auburn with seven digs, six assists, an ace and a kill. Gabrielle Lupo contributed five digs, four blocks, two aces, two kills and an assist. Delaney Smith added three digs, a kill and an assist. Marissa Albert had two aces, two assists and two digs. Avianna Ming had four aces and two kills. Cecilia Morgan had two aces, a kill and a dig.