Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls tennis sweeps Chittenango

The Skaneateles girls tennis team swept Chittenango on Tuesday.
At first singles, Kenna Ellis won 6-1, 6-1, at second singles, Lily Miller won 6-2, 6-1 and at third singles, Sofia Capozza won 6-0, 6-2.
At first doubles, Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus rallied to win, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The second doubles team of Emma Whipple and Kate Kissel came back to win 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, at third doubles, Bella Karpinski and Caitlyn Day swept 6-0, 6-4 and at fourth doubles, Bryn Butler and Emme Decker won.
Skaneateles 206, Chittenango 209: Drew Mancini led the Lakers with a 38. Jack Marquardt carded a 41, Ben Underhill and Henry Major each shot 42 and Will Murphy had a 43.
Westhill 200, Jordan-Elbridge 284: Benjamin Weller and Caden Hearn each shot a 52 for the Eagles.
Devin King had a 55, Conall Fraser added a 61 and Emerson Derby shot 64.
