Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls tennis sweeps Homer to remain unbeaten

The Skaneateles girls tennis team swept Homer 7-0 on Tuesday keeping its unbeaten season alive at 11-0.

At first singles, Kenna Ellis won 6-2, 6-0, at second singles, Lily Miller won 6-2, 6-1 and at third singles, Isabelle Soderberg won 6-2, 6-0.

Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg swept at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Sofia Capozza and Rachel Hackler won 6-0, 6-2. Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple were victorious at third doubles, 6-1, 6-1 and at fourth doubles, Kate Kissel and Ellie Torrisi won 6-2, 6-4.

VOLLEYBALL

Lansing 3, Union Springs 0: Hailee Smith paced the Wolves with 10 points and three aces.

Payton Gilbert contributed seven points, four aces, four digs, three kills and a block. Cameron Dennis had two points, five assists, three digs, an ace and a kill. Ava Dennis had three points, three aces, two digs, a kill and a block.

BOYS GOLF

Phoenix 252, Jordan-Elbridge 260: Ben Weller led the Eagles with a 48. Mario DeMarco carded a 50, Laurel Jones shot a 52, Devin King added a 55 and Alex Waldon contributed a 55.

