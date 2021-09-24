Local Roundup: Skaneateles girls tennis tops Manlius Pebble Hill

The Skaneateles girls tennis swept the doubles to beat Manlius Pebble Hill 5-2 on Friday to reach 9-0 on the season.

At third singles, Isabelle Soderberg was Skaneateles' lone singles match winner. Doubles winners for the Lakers included Ella Danforth and Sophia Soderberg (first doubles), Rachel Hackler and Sofia Capozza (second doubles), Kelsey Rutledge and Emma Whipple (third doubles) and Bella Karpinski and Kate Kissel (fourth doubles).

BOYS GOLF

Auburn 211, Fulton 215: The Maroons were led by medalist Carter Mizro's 39 and Christian Hogan's 40. Colin Tardif's 43, Anthony Camardo's 44 and Trey Masters' 45 rounded out the card.

Auburn improves to 5-5 on the season and next plays home on Monday vs. Central Square.

GIRLS SOCCER

Trumansburg 1, Moravia 0: Blue Devils goalie Abigail Myers made 20 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Moravia 0: Cecilia Morgan paced the Maroons with 18 aces, a kill and a dig. Avianna Ming added eight aces, two kills and an assist. Emily McLaughlin had six aces, a kill and a dig. Kirsten Casterline had four assists.