Local Roundup: Skaneateles golf beats Cortland for sixth win

Skaneateles boys golf picked up its sixth win of the season on Thursday, defeating Cortland 219-247.

Jack Marquardt was the match medalist, as he carded a 35. Next up was Drew Mancini with a 42, followed by Tyson DiRubbo's 44.

Skaneateles improves to 6-1. The Lakers are back at it on Monday against Jordan-Elbridge.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lansing 3, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Tied at one at halftime, the Bobcats pulled away with a pair of goals in the second half.

Madison Kalet had the Wolves' only goal, while Bella Martinez made 13 saves.

US/PB is now 2-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Groton 0: The Wolves won with scores of 25-6, 26-24 and 25-20.

Kaley Kalet posted seven aces and seven kills, while Natalie Wright registered four aces and 15 assists.

Southern Cayuga 3, Moravia 1: Lily Holden recorded 17 points for the victorious Chiefs, while Matti Dewitt posted 14 and Makayla Dancer had 13.

Southern Cayuga is now 2-1.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Port Byron 25, Jordan-Elbridge 30: The Eagles' Peyton Bates finished first in the race (18:53).

The Panthers had three finishers in the top five, starting with Kendrick Taylor (21:57) in third, followed by Kurt Akins (22:15) and Alex Hernandez (22:21).

Skaneateles 26, Hannibal 31; Skaneateles 18, Solvay 43: The Lakers posted three of the top five rankings to sweep the tri-meet.

Aidan Ward was Skaneateles' top finisher in third (18:31). Ethan Leubner was next in fourth (19:56) and Michael Galbato came in fifth (20:18).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Finger Lakes 3, Cayuga 0: The Spartans were defeated in sets of 25-15, 25-8, 25-14. The loss drops CCC to 1-3 on the season.

Elisabeth Waterman posted six kills, two aces and 13 digs, while Marrin Owens recorded 13 assists.

Cayuga travels to Jefferson Community College on Saturday, where they'll face Finger Lakes, Monroe and Genesee in a pod tournament.