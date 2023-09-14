Skaneateles boys golf remains unbeaten through six matches, following a 198-279 victory against Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday.

Three Lakers shared medalist honors, as Drew Mancini, Charlie Girzadas and Graham Bradley all carded 38s.

Caden Hearn had the low round for J-E with a 47.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 3, OnTech Charter 0: The Eagles dominated to the tune of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-6 set wins.

Zoie Karcz totaled 24 points, with 10 aces and 13 service points. Madison Clochessy added nine aces and 10 service points.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia 1, Tioga 1: Jacob Anderson put the Blue Devils ahead in the first half, but Tioga’s second-half tally led to a draw.

Abram Wasileski made 24 saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn 25, Baldwinsville 30 (boys); Auburn 21, Baldwinsville 34 (girls): The Maroons had the top two runners in the girls race, as Kyleen Brady won (18:50) while Ali Pineau (19:01) came in second.

Ryan Maher was Auburn’s top finisher in the boys race, ranking second (16:12).

Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron 50 (boys); Cato-Meridian 15, Port Byron 45 (girls): The Blue Devils swept the dual meet. Everett Cox was the winner of the boys race, finishing in 18:57. Owen McGetrick (19:15) and Joseph Bonanno (19:17) rounded out the top three.

In the girls race, Elaina Williams and Maggie Brown tied for first with times of 21:51.

Weedsport 15, Bishop Ludden 50 (boys); Weedsport 15, Bishop Ludden 50 (girls): Olivia Snodgrass (21:42), Zoyee Newton (25:11) and Lilly Kime (25:38) were the top three in the girls race for Weedsport.

Jay Lowery (22:45) placed second in the boys race.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Marcellus 1: While the Mustangs were able to prevent a sweep, the Lakers ultimately won the match. Ayla Pas’cal was the leader with nine kills and seven blocks. Alyssa Franciamone posted 16 digs. Cydney Pitman was credited with 15 assists, along with six kills and five blocks.

Cato-Meridian 3, Bishop Ludden 1: The teams split the first two sets, but Cato-Meridian won the final two 25-19, 25-23 to close it out. Jasmine Kolb led the Blue Devils with 19 total points (11 service points, six kills), to go with 21 assists and 12 digs. Cara Wilson dropped in 11 kills. Jocelyn Kolb racked up 26 digs.

Auburn 3, Henninger 1: The Maroons dropped the opening frame, but rallied for three straight to claim the match.

Mary Gasper posted nine aces, Grace Mack had nine kills and Avianna Ming posted six kills and six aces. Cianna Bailey added seven kills.

TENNIS

Auburn 7, Nottingham 0: Alexandra Vitale (6-0, 6-0), Cara Vasile (6-1, 6-2) and Emerson Brown (6-0, 6-0) were the Maroons’ winners in singles play.

Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck (6-1, 7-5), Alice Caruso and Samantha Carr (6-1, 6-0), Emma Sroka and Victoria Brown (6-0, 6-0), and Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin (6-0, 6-0) were the winning pairs in doubles.