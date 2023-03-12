For the fifth time in program history, and third time since 2015, Skaneateles hockey is the NYSPHSAA Division II champions.

The Lakers topped Pelham 4-1 on Sunday in the Division II state finals at the HarborCenter in Buffalo.

Pelham was the defending Division II state champion.

“This group has come so far,” Lakers coach Mitch Major said in an interview with the NYSPHSAA. “I’m kinda speechless because they’re a different kinda team. They all bought in and worked hard. We scored goals when we needed to and (goalie Chad Lowe) did his thing”

Skaneateles scored only two minutes into the opening frame on Henry Major’s goal, then added two more before the first intermission.

A fourth goal came 33 seconds into the third period, off the stick of Alex Whitlock.

While Pelham ruined goalie Lowe’s bid at another shutout, the Pelicans couldn’t stop the Lakers from another state crown.

“You never know, because we’re a pretty young team,” coach Major said. “But when we came out like that, it was very impressive. And then we had to hold on.”

Major put together a four-point day with a goal and three assists, while Whitlock scored twice and had an assist. Andrew Falkenberg rounded out the scoring, and Andrew Gaglione added an assist.

Lowe totaled 28 saves.

Major was named the state tournament’s most valuable player, totaling seven points during the Lakers’ two-day stay in Buffalo.

Lowe, Whitlock and Falkenberg were each named to the all-tournament team.

With its fifth title, Skaneateles ties Section VI’s Williamsville North and Section IV’s Ithaca for the second-most championships in New York state history. Only Section X’s Salmon River and Massena, with six apiece, have more.

“It means a lot,” Lowe said. “We’re in the record books. It feels great.”

This season also marks the second time in the last three tournaments that Section III claimed both the Division I and Division II titles, as West Genesee claimed the large school crown on Sunday. Skaneateles and Syracuse matched that feat in 2019.

Skaneateles finishes 22-3, completing the season with a 14-game winning streak.

BOWLING

NYSPHSAA championships: Union Springs/Port Byron placed third in the Division II championships held Sunday at Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

The Wolves racked up 4,957 pins, trailing only champion Newark (5,572) and Schalmont (5,252).

Sophomore Jenna Jump had the top series for US/PB, rolling a 1,193 across six games (198.83 average). Her series score was fifth overall.

Senior Colleen Jump was the Wolves’ second-best score and ninth overall with a 1,106 (184 average). Caroline Smead (1,011) came in 13th.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College completed a four-game sweep in its trip through Maryland to start the season.

The Spartans defeated the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex in both games of a doubleheader, on Sunday one day after doing the same against Baltimore County-Catonsville.

CCC’s Sunday wins were decisive, as the Spartans took down the Knights by scores of 8-2 and 7-3.

“We scheduled four tough games to start the season to challenge our team and learn how to win close games. This team did that,” CCC coach John Rizzo said. “We have more tough games ahead and things to improve on, but at the end of the day that’s a great weekend. This team is tough and it was evident in their play.”

Mike Norton homered for the second consecutive day, hitting a two-run shot in the first inning. Luke Ough added a solo round-tripper that helped put the Spartans ahead 4-0 early in Game 1.

That was plenty of support for starter Carson Ashby, who struck out four in five innings. He was charged with one run and four hits. Ough and Norton each finished with two RBIs, while Caleb Delly went 2-for-3 with a double.

Alex Gaudet’s bases-loaded, two-out double put CCC in front 2-0 in the first inning of Game 2. The Spartans added three more runs in the fifth, plenty of insurance for Ough who held opposing batters to two runs in four innings, with seven hits against and three Ks.

Gaudent finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

CCC (4-0) plays its home opener on Thursday against Monroe Community College, in a doubleheader.