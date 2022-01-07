Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey claims first win after streak ends

On Friday, Skaneateles' long unbeaten streak came to an end.

On Saturday, the Lakers rebounded in hopes of starting a new one.

Skaneateles defeated Section VI's Williamsville South 4-0 in the consolation game of the Lakers' annual Duke Schneider tournament.

Garrett Krieger potted two goals and added one assist to lead the offense. Henry Major also had a three-point outing, with one goal and two assists. Luke Renaud rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist. Jack Torrey posted two assists, while Carter Corbett and Andrew Gaglione contributed one each.

Chad Lowe earned the shutout with 12 saves.

Friday's opening round saw Skaneateles fall to Pelham, 5-3, in a meeting of the two top-ranked teams in New York state. It was the Lakers' first defeat since Dec. 14, 2018, an unbeaten streak that lasted for 66 games.

In that stretch, Skaneateles won 62 times and tied four other games. In the process, the program claimed a Division II state title, two regional championships and two Section III titles.

Colin Morrissey, Renaud and Torrey were the goal scorers in the loss. Krieger and Major both posted a pair of assists. Lowe made 35 saves.

Skaneateles is now 10-1.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Genesee 89, Cayuga 69: The Spartans held a one-point lead at the half and held the Cougars to 1-for-19 from three-point range during that period, but couldn’t pull off their first win of the year. Nic Harris led the team with 24 points and five rebounds. Shaheem Sanders recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points while collecting 21 rebounds. Mike Lucas added 11 points and six rebounds.

CCC hosts Jefferson on Tuesday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Genesee 70, Cayuga 45: Lexi Cottrill and Doray DiLallo both recorded 16 points, while the former grabbed eight rebounds. Tori Mandel added seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Evelyn Valdez hauled in 10 boards.

CCC hosts SUNY Broome on Thursday.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 53, Onondaga 28: The Warriors’ defense held the Tigers to only 15 points through the first three quarters en route to the win.

Jack Lowery was the lone Weedsport player to hit double figures offensively, as he recorded 18 points. Landon Kepple was next with six. Nine players finished with at least one basket in the well-rounded effort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 49, Tioga 45: Charli Bennett posted a double-double, notching 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs. Ellie Brozon figured in with 11 points and Avrey Colton scored 10.

Southern Cayuga improves to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in IAC play. The Chiefs host Lansing on Tuesday.

Moravia 40, Candor 22: Chloe Hanson paced the Blue Devils with 16 points and Gabby Heim added eight.

VOLLEYBALL

Pulaski 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors fell in a thriller, dropping the fifth and final set 26-24.

Trinity Davis recorded 14 kills, four aces and eight digs. Bella Guerrette totaled nine aces, 26 assists and 11 digs. Olivia Quinn and Makayla Foltz chipped in eight kills apiece, while Foltz added three aces and seven digs.

Weedsport drops to 3-7.

BOWLING

Weedsport picked up a pair of sweeps in a virtual bowling match against Homer that was completed on Friday. Both the Warriors’ boys and girls teams picked up all seven available points.

Four bowlers rolled 400s for the Weedsport boys team. Diego Ventura led the way with a 497, Kaiden Eipp had a 492, Jacob Blaylock scored a 444 and Ethan Reitema finished with a 436. Ventura’s 221 in his second game was the team’s highest single-game score.

For the girls, Keegan Montreal bowled a 310, Alanna Golden scored a 273, Gracie Stevens had a 272 and Abby Bizzozero rolled a 271.

