Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey team beats Clinton

Carter Corbett and Henry Major each had four points as the Skaneateles ice hockey team beat Oswego 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Corbett scored four goals and Major contributed four assists, as he scored his 100th career point. Andrew Gaglione added a pair of goals and an assist. Tye Kennedy scored a goal. Jack Torrey had three assists, Cole Palmer, Jack Marquardt, Andrew Falkenberg and Michael Blowers each had an assist.

Lakers goalie Chad Lowe made 14 saves.

Clinton 1, Auburn 0: Maroons goalie Mason Jones made 36 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 46, Odessa-Montour 43: Charli Bennett led the Chiefs with 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals.

Ellie Brozon contributed 13 points, Emily Prince added eight points and eight rebounds and Circe Perez scored seven points with six rebounds and seven steals.

Southern Cayuga (4-2) plays next at Tioga on Thursday.

Mynderse 55, Weedsport 36: Morgan Flask paced the Warriors with 11 points and Mallory Brown added 10 points.

SWIMMING

Watkins Glen-Odessa Montour 48, Southern Cayuga 36: Luke Gentry and Tyler Sheils were individual winners for the Chiefs.

Gentry won the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:21.84 and Sheils won the 100 breaststroke in 1:30.87.

Southern Cayuga's 200 freestyle relay of Luke Gentry, JD Hauptfleisch, Tyler Sheils and Jacob Gentry won in 1:45.16 and the 400 freestyle relay of Gentry, Nick May, Alex Overhiser and Gentry won in 4:50.46.

Southern Cayuga is 0-3 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors fell by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19. Isabel Guerrette had 10 assists and three digs.

BOWLING

Weedsport boys 5, Homer 2: The Warriors' Dan Burtless led with a 613 series and high game of 219.

Homer girls 7, Weedsport 0: Abby Bizzozero had the Warriors' high series (366) and Keegan Montreal had the high game (142).