Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey teams earn blowout wins

Skaneateles girls hockey scored three goals in the opening period and three more in the last to defeat Plattsburgh 7-3 on Saturday.

Lizzy Sachar paced all scorers with a hat trick.

Scout Oudelmool led all point-getters with two goals and two assists.

Rachelle Cain and Rebecca Cain both had a goal to go with two assists for the Lakers.

Isabelle Wells was tasked with seven saves in goal.

FROM FRIDAY

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 8, Fayetteville-Manlius 1: The Lakers romped the Hornets with a five-goal first period.

Garrett Krieger had a hat trick along with a pair of assists. Luke Renaud also had a five-point game with a goal and four assists. Henry Major posted a goal and three assists.

Andrew Gaglione, Curran McGowan and Jack Torrey (assist) were the other scorers. Michael Blowers, Andrew Falkenberg and Colin Morrissey were each credited with assists.

Brendan McGowan earned the win in goal. He played the first two periods and made six saves. Danny Angelina made three saves in mop up duty.

Skaneateles (2-0) travels to Cortland-Homer on Tuesday.

Skaneateles (girls) 13, Beekmantown 0: In another blowout for the Lakers, Rebecca Cain, Scout Oudelmool and Rachelle Cain all recorded five-point outings. Rebecca Cain had four goals with an assist. Rachelle Cain registered two goals and three assists. Oudelmool posted a goal and four assists.

Julia Quinn also figured in with a hat trick and one assist. Lizzy Sachar (assist), Adrianna Barbuto (assist) and Katie Combs were the other scorers. Alexis Fassinger dished out three assists.

Isabelle Wells made four saves in the shutout win.

