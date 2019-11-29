In a rematch of last year's Section III Division II championship, Skaneateles ice hockey took down Cortland-Homer 5-1.
Jacob French (two goals) and Cole Heintz (two assists) each had multi-point nights for the Lakers. Garrett Krieger, Brendan Powers and Charlie Russell were Skaneateles' other goal scorers. Thomas Coyne, Jack Donovan, Jack Henry and Cam Lowe were all credited with assists. Adam Casper made eight saves in net.
Skaneateles (2-0) hosts Syracuse on Tuesday in a matchup of last season's two state champions. Syracuse earned the Division I state title, while Skaneateles picked up the Division II crown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palmyra-Macedon 58, Weedsport 49: Emma Stark scored 19 points as Weedsport lost to Section V's Palmyra-Macedon in the first round of the South Seneca Tournament.
Sarah Carroll added nine points, Susie Nemec and Juli-Ann Miles each scored eight points.
Weedsport (0-1) plays South Seneca in the consolation game on Saturday.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Utica Proctor 74, Auburn 62: Shaheed Beal scored 21 points to go with six assists and five steals as the Maroons lost their season opener. Shareef Edwards recorded a double-double, picking up 13 points with 11 rebounds. Jay Baranick and Brian Love both scored 11 points.
Auburn plays at New Hartford 6 p.m. Saturday.
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 7, Christian Brothers Academy 1: The defending state champion Lakers started their season off strong with a blowout win over the Brothers.
Cole Heintz found the back of the net four times, while Charlie Major also scored twice. Cam Lowe rounded out the scoring. Drew Henderson and Garrett Krieger were both credited with two assists, and Jack Henry, Luke Renaud, Charlie Russell and Colin Weeks all had one assist.
Adam Casper made eight saves in net.