Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey's Krieger named Player of the Year

Section III has named its league all-stars for the winter 2021-22 season.

Skaneateles forward Garrett Krieger has been named the Division II Player of the Year.

Joining Krieger are teammates Henry Major, Luke Renaud, Colin Morrissey and Chad Lowe.

Major, Renaud and Lowe were each named first-teamers, while Morrissey was placed on the second team.

For Auburn, goalie Jackson Siddall was the lone honoree.

Krieger, a senior, led all Section III in points (60) while finishing second in assists (35) and fourth in goals scored (25). Last month, Krieger became the latest Laker to join the 100-goal, 100-assist and 200-point club.

Renaud, a defenseman, led all Division II players in goals (28) and finished in a tie for second in league scoring with his teammate Major (54 points apiece). Major led the league with 41 assists.

In Lowe’s 19 appearances so far, he’s registered a .951 save percentage with an 18-1 record and six shutouts.

Siddall posted a .910 save percentage in 15 games and recorded two shutouts.

Skaneateles will play for its third straight section title next Monday, Feb. 28 against either Whitesboro or Cortland-Homer. The Lakers knocked off CBA-JD 2-1 on Tuesday on goals from Krieger and Renaud, while Lowe made 16 saves.

Auburn’s season ended last week when the Maroons were defeated by Whitesboro in the section quarterfinals.

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class C quarterfinals

Weedsport 56, LaFayette 32: The fourth-seeded Warriors will return to the section semis after a dominant win over the Lancers.

Weedsport held LaFayette to four, five and seven points in the first three quarters, mimicking a stellar defensive effort when the two teams met last month.

Mariah Quigley led all scorers with 24 points, while Sarah Carroll was next in line with 13. Morgan Flask added eight while Frannie Milton chipped in seven.

Weedsport (18-4) will face top-seeded Waterville Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0