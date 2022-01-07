Local Roundup: Skaneateles hockey's unbeaten streak ends at 66 games

Skaneateles hockey’s unbeaten streak, which dated back to the 2018-19 season, has come to an end.

The Lakers were defeated by Pelham 5-3 in the opening round of Skaneateles’ Duke Schneider tournament on Friday at the Skaneateles YMCA.

Skaneateles and Pelham entered this week’s action as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the latest New York state Division II rankings, with the Lakers owning the top spot.

Friday’s defeat marks Skaneateles’ first loss since Dec. 14, 2018, which was a 1-0 shutout loss to eventual Division I state champion Syracuse.

In the 66 ensuing games, the Lakers did not lose once, amassing a 62-0-4 record that includes two Section III titles, a Division II state title and a Division II regional title.

On Friday, Colin Morrissey, Luke Renaud and Jack Torrey tallied goals for the Lakers. Garrett Krieger and Henry Major were both credited with two assists each. Carter Corbett and Renaud figured in with one helper apiece. Chad Lowe made 35 saves in goal.

The Lakers (9-1) look to start a new streak on Saturday in the tournament’s consolation game against Section VI’s Williamsville South.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 53, Onondaga 28: The Warriors’ defense held the Tigers to only 15 points through the first three quarters en route to the win.

Jack Lowery was the lone Weedsport player to hit double figures offensively, as he recorded 18 points. Landon Kepple was next with six. Nine players finished with at least one basket in the well-rounded effort.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 49, Tioga 45: Charli Bennett posted a double-double, notching 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs. Ellie Brozon figured in with 11 points and Avrey Colton scored 10.

Southern Cayuga improves to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in IAC play. The Chiefs host Lansing on Tuesday.

Moravia 40, Candor 22: Chloe Hanson paced the Blue Devils with 16 points and Gabby Heim added eight.

VOLLEYBALL

Pulaski 3, Weedsport 2: The Warriors fell in a thriller, dropping the fifth and final set 26-24.

Trinity Davis recorded 14 kills, four aces and eight digs. Bella Guerrette totaled nine aces, 26 assists and 11 digs. Olivia Quinn and Makayla Foltz chipped in eight kills apiece, while Foltz added three aces and seven digs.

Weedsport drops to 3-7.

BOWLING

Weedsport picked up a pair of sweeps in a virtual bowling match against Homer that was completed on Friday. Both the Warriors’ boys and girls teams picked up all seven available points.

Four bowlers rolled 400s for the Weedsport boys team. Diego Ventura led the way with a 497, Kaiden Eipp had a 492, Jacob Blaylock scored a 444 and Ethan Reitema finished with a 436. Ventura’s 221 in his second game was the team’s highest single-game score.

For the girls, Keegan Montreal bowled a 310, Alanna Golden scored a 273, Gracie Stevens had a 272 and Abby Bizzozero rolled a 271.

