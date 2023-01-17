Local Roundup: Skaneateles ice hockey shuts out Auburn in Route 20 Rivalry

Henry Major scored a hat trick as the Skaneateles ice hockey team defeated Auburn 6-0 on Tuesday in the Route 20 Rivalry.

Cole Palmer added a goal and a pair of assists and Jack Marquardt and Alex Whitlock each scored a goal. Jack Torrey chipped in with a pair of assists, Andrew Falkenberg, Noah Testa and Kaden Rutledge each added an assist.

Danny Angelina made two saves and Chad Lowe made seven saves for Skaneateles.

Mason Jones made 33 saves for the Maroons.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 68, Jamesville-DeWitt 40: Leah Middleton and Peyton Maneri packed a potent 1-2 punch for the Maroons as the pair combined for 58 of Auburn's 68 points.

Middleton scored 35 points with five rebounds and four assists and Maneri scored 23 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed five steals.

The Maroons are 9-2 on the season.

Union Springs 47, Moravia 37: The undefeated Wolves led at the half, 33-13 but only scored one point in the third as the Blue Devils cut the deficit to two, 34-32 at the end of the third.

Union Springs came back and outscored Moravia 13-5 in the fourth quarter. Kailey Kalet and Payton Gilbert each scored 16 points for the Wolves and Danielle Waldron added eight.

Union Springs is 13-0.

Southern Cayuga 59, Dryden 47: Norah McCarthy paced the Chiefs with 17 points.

Charli Bennett was just shy of a triple-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 steals. Circe Perez added seven points and eight rebounds.

Southern Cayuga, now 9-2, plays next at Groton on Thursday.

Weedsport 49, Onondaga 42: Mallory Brown's 14 points led the Warriors past the Tigers.

Morgan Flask added 12 points and Gabby Jeffers scored 10 points.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga 53, Dryden 38: Tyler Sheils led the Chiefs with a pair of first-place finishes in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke.

Luke Gentry won the 100 butterfly, Ian Gentry was first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 50 freestyle.

Sheils, Gentry, Gentry and JD Hauptfleisch took first places in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Hauptfleisch was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Alex Overhiser was second in the 200 Individual Medley, Luke Gentry was second in the 100 breaststroke, the team of Preston Reynolds, Jacob Gentry, Overhiser, and Nick May placed second in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.