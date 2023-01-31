Local Roundup: Skaneateles' Maddy Ramsgard scores 1,000th career point

Maddy Ramsgard scored her 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer in the second quarter as the Skaneateles girls basketball team defeated Syracuse Academy of Science 61-24 on Tuesday night.

Ramsgard finished with 21 points. Finnley Pas'cal and Ayla Pas'cal each added nine points.

Moravia 43, Southern Cayuga 41: The Blue Devils outscored the Chiefs 21-8 in third quarter to break open a close game.

Allison Kehoe paced Moravia with 21 points and six rebounds, Chloe Hanson contributed 11 points, Jordan Smith scored nine points and Gabby Heim dished out six assists.

Ellie Brozon led Southern Cayuga with 16 points and Charli Bennett added 14. Southern Cayuga, 11-4, hosts Spencer-Van Etten on Thursday.

Port Byron 62, Cato-Meridian 39: Abby McKay put up 31 points to lead the Panthers. Sadie White added 12 points.

Julia Wilson led the Blue Devils with 10 points.

Union Springs 65, Marathon 32: Kailey Kalet scored 21 points for the Wolves.

Maddy Kalet and Lilly Casler each added eight points.

Auburn 61, Cortland 44: Leah Middleton's 24 points led the Maroons to the victory.

Kylie Guarino contributed a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Lamontiona Johnson added eight points with 11 rebounds.

Weedsport 75, Pulaski 22: Morgan Flask led the Warriors with 18 points, Lauren DeJohn scored 13 and Kayla Flask chipped in with 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 65, Cortland 27: Jason Irwin scored 16 points to lead the Maroons.

DeSean Jackson and Tony Borges III each contributed 11 points.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport 3, DeRuyter 2: The Warriors won by scores of 17-25, 25-23, 26-24, 12-15 and 3-2.

Olivia Quinn had 12 points and 11 kills. Isabel Guerrette added 21 assists and six points and Deanna Jackson contributed 20 digs.

BOWLING

Weedsport (boys) 2,671, CBA 2,307: The Warriors won 7-0 as Kaiden Eipp had a high series of 377.

CBA (girls) 2,155, Weedsport 1,761: The Warriors lost 7-0 as Keegan Montreal led with a 453 series.

ICE HOCKEY

Cortland-Homer 8, Auburn 2: Evan Moore and Mac Maher each scored a goal and Aiden Tomandl had an assist.

Goalie Mason Jones made 31 saves.

FROM MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marathon 66, Union Springs 63: The Wolves were ahead by four with two minutes to go, but the Olympians pulled off the late comeback.

Collin Park scored 21 points, Damon brown picked up 17 points and Aaron Johnson added 11.

Union Springs (8-6) plays at Moravia on Wednesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

WRESTLING

OHSL championships: Jack Lamson, a 138-pounder from the Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian merged program, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler thanks to a perfect 5-0 performance at leagues.

Lamson started the day with four consecutive pins, all within the first period, then beat APW/Pulaski’s Ethan Purdy by a 4-1 decision in the finals.

Angelo Turo was the winner in the 189-pound bracket, winning all four of his matches in a round robin format. All four of Turo’s wins were first-period falls (0:18, 0:31, 0:25 and 1:12).

Liam Mantell was the runner-up in the 110-pound bracket. Mantell started with four wins, three by pin and one on an injury forfeit. In the finals, he was defeated by Cazenovia’s Evan Rutecki by pin.

Other place finishers included Raiden Yale (third in 215), Logan Merriam (fourth in 118), Noah White (fifth in 215), Glen Sanchez (fifth in 152), Oliver Childres (sixth in 110), Alex Coomber (sixth in 172), and Brooke Swaglin (sixth in 118).