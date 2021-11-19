Local Roundup: Skaneateles qualifies for state finals in four swimming events

Skaneateles girls swimmer Hana Spaulding has advanced to the finals in a pair of events at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships.

In Friday's preliminary races at Ithaca College, Spaulding ranked in the top 10 in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

Spaulding's time of 23.26 seconds was third-best in the 50 free. She posted a time of 51.94 seconds in the 100 free, which placed her sixth.

Alice Spaulding also narrowly made the cut for Saturday's finals in the 50 free. Her time of 25.29 seconds was 30th, which edged first alternate Georgia Langan of Fayetteville-Manlius by a split second (25.33).

She also competed in the 100 butterfly, where she finished 45th (59.10 seconds).

Skaneateles also has a relay team that qualified for the finals. In the 200 free relay, Alice Spaulding, Caitlin Comer, Elizabeth Springer and Hana Spaulding touched the wall in 1:40.06, which was the eighth-ranked time.

To qualify for Saturday's finals, a swimmer must finish in the top 30 in her event in the prelims. The 31st- and 32nd-best times advance to Saturday as alternates, in case another swimmer backs out due to injury or preference toward another event.

