Local Roundup: Skaneateles scores in 4th OT period to advance to state regional final

Maddie Ramsgard scored with 1:43 remaining in the fourth overtime period to help lead the Skaneateles girls soccer team into the NYSPHSAA Class B regional final with a 3-2 subregional win over Schalmount on Tuesday night.

The Lakers trailed 2-1 with under four minutes left in regulation when Ramsgard scored to tie it up. The teams played two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, then a scoreless five-minute extra session before Ramsgard scored in the second five-minute OT period.

Kathryn Morrissey scored in the first half to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead before Schalmount rallied to take the lead.

FROM MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Academy 3, Union Springs 2: In the Section IV, Class D first round, the Wolves fell in five sets.

Union Springs won the opening frame 25-14, but Delhi rebounded to take the next two. While the Wolves were able to force a fifth set, Delhi completed the upset with a 25-22 win in the final frame.

Ava Dennis posted seven aces, three kills and 10 service points. Kailey Kalet had six aces, six assists and six kills. Payton Gilbert added 11 assists and seven service points.

Union Springs finishes 9-8.

Southern Cayuga 3, Walton 2: In another Section IV Class D first-round game, the Chiefs battled back to win in a fifth set.

Southern Cayuga won the opener 25-23, but then dropped the next two 25-9 and 25-21. Facing elimination, the Chiefs took the fourth 25-13 and the fifth 25-21 to advance to the section quarterfinals.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Herkimer 75, Cayuga 62: In their season opener, the Spartans provided a valiant comeback attempt that fell short.

CCC fell behind by 11 after the first quarter, but went on a 12-3 run and eventually seized a 29-28 lead.

A 17-0 run by Herkimer out of halftime ultimately spelled doom for the Spartans.

"We had every chance to throw in the towel, but I knew this team wouldn't do that," said coach Jim Alberici. "I'm proud of how we battled all the way back late in the third quarter and fourth quarter."

Chardana Smith led CCC with 15 points. Elisabeth Waterman and Tori Mandel both tallied 11 points, and Mandel added a team-high five assists. Lexie Cottrill hauled in nine rebounds.

The Spartans return to action Monday, Nov. 8 at home against Bryant & Stratton of Syracuse.

FROM SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Little Falls 1, Port Byron 0: The Panthers were defeated in the Section III, Class D title game, falling short of a second straight sectional championship (Port Byron won the Class D title in 2019 — no tournament was held in 2020).

Still scoreless after three quarters, the Mounties' Allyson Nichols scored the game's only goal in the final frame to eliminate Port Byron.

The Panthers fell despite an 11-save performance by goalie Maria Burns. Head coach Mindy Gilbert also credited the defensive play of Alexandra Stafford, Colleen Jump, Kamryn Nevidomsky and Kylee Cordway. Gilbert also highlighted middies Mackenzie McDowell and Aly Micahalski for holding down the fort in the middle.

"The kids played with heart from start to finish," Gilbert said in an email. "They improved immensely over the season as they developed team chemistry and we were able to gel. I am proud of each and every one of them. They maintained their 'Never give up' attitude which carried them to the title game."

Port Byron finishes 7-9-2.

