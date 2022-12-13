Local Roundup: Skaneateles shuts out Auburn hockey in Route 20 rivalry

Carter Corbett scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Skaneateles ice hockey team beat Auburn 3-0 on Tuesday night in the Route 20 Rivlary at the Skaneateles YMCA.

Michael Blowers added a goal and Jack Bobbett and Henry Major each chipped in with an assist.

Lakers goalie Chad Lowe made 13 saves to earn the shutout. Maroons goalie Mason Jones made 37 saves. Skaneateles is 4-2 on the season and Auburn is 0-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 43, Marathon 38: Charli Bennett paced the Chiefs with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Ellie Brozin contributed 10 points and Circe Perez added eight points.

Southern Cayuga's (2-0) next game is Friday at home versus Moravia.

Union Springs 55, Groton 34: Payton Gilbert's 14 points helped lead the Wolves to the victory.

Danielle Waldron chipped in with 15 points and Kailey Kalet added 10 points.

Skaneateles 43, Cazenovia 35: Skaneateles led 6-3 after the opening quarter but scored 21 points in the second period to take a 27-8 halftime lead.

Maddy Ramsgard led the Lakers with 18 points. Katie Reed added seven points. Skaneateles is 4-1.

SWIMMING

Dryden 50, Southern Cayuga 39: The Chiefs dropped their first meet of the season.

Tyler Sheils and Luke Gentry each had a pair of first-place finishes for Southern Cayuga. Sheils won the 50 freestyle in a time of :25.87 and the 100 backstroke in 1:14.52. Gentry was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.14 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.00.

JD Hauptfleisch won the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:01.68 and the Chiefs 400 freestyle relay of Hauptfleisch, Alex Overhiser, Sheils and Gentry touched first in 4:28.34.