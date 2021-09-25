Local Roundup: Skaneateles soccer beats Section V opponent to remain undefeated

Skaneateles boys soccer remains undefeated after beating an out-of-section opponent on Saturday.
The Lakers shut out Section V’s Bishop Kearney 4-0 behind two-goal performances from Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney.
Moss and Cheney both added assists. David Petercsak and Max Karpinski were also credited with assists.
Luke Renaud made one save.
Skaneateles (5-0) hosts Cazenovia on Tuesday and Chittenango on Thursday.
Southern Cayuga 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: After opening the scoring in the first half, the Chiefs blew open the game in the second with three goals.
Two of those tallies came from Nate Thurston, while Henry Gomez and Parker Sellen also scored. Brandon Vanacore made four saves.
Collin Park had six saves and Nick Weaver registered two for US/PB.
Southern Cayuga is now 5-2-2, while US/PB drops to 3-5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union Springs/Port Byron 5, Groton 0: Nicole Namisniak buried a pair of goals, while Angelia Scholz, Sarah Colgan and Lilly Casler also scored. Scholz was also credited with two assists, while Goalie Danielle Waldron picked up one assist, deflecting a shot from the 18-yard box which led to Scholz’s tally.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Baldwinsville Invitational: Auburn placed sixth in the large school division. Chris Howard place 18th out of 110 runners (17:29), while Owen Gasper was next in 31st (17:56).
Tyburn Academy’s Gabe Dauerheim came in 44th (18:32).
In the small school race, Southern Cayuga came in 18th out of 40 schools. Tyler Figueroa placed 92nd (20:15) and Aidan Brown was 97th (20:24).
Oswego Invitational: Dustin McCall finished in 14th (19:35) and Jeffrey Carmichael placed 26th (21:10) for Moravia.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Baldwinsville Invitational: Auburn’s girls came in fourth among large schools. Kyleen Brady finished the race in second place (18:53) out of 93 competitors. Ali Pineau was next in eighth place (20:29), and Bethany Lorenzo came in 11th (20:47).
Thirty-seven schools and 191 runners participated in the small school race. While Southern Cayuga ran incomplete, three runners placed within the top 15: Nora Burroughs was eighth (20:47), Sophie Bennett came in 12th (21:04) and Julia Gloss ranked 14th (21:15).
Oswego Invitational: Moravia’s Olivia Genson completed the race in fourth (22:10).
FROM FRIDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 7, East Syracuse Minoa 0: Alexandra Vitale, Ella Bouley and Erin Calkins all won singles matches. The winning doubles pairs were Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin, Taylor Chadderdon and Elizabeth Spin, Cara Vasile and Emma Merkley, and Emerson Brown and Audrey Carr.
Auburn is 8-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs 3, Southern Cayuga 0: The Wolves closed out the Chiefs in a dramatic third set that was won 32-30.
Kailey Kalet led the team with 13 kills and also posted a pair of aces. Payton Gilbert had five aces and five kills. Cameron Dennis registered a team-high 10 assists.