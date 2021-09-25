Local Roundup: Skaneateles soccer beats Section V opponent to remain undefeated

Skaneateles boys soccer remains undefeated after beating an out-of-section opponent on Saturday.

The Lakers shut out Section V’s Bishop Kearney 4-0 behind two-goal performances from Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney.

Moss and Cheney both added assists. David Petercsak and Max Karpinski were also credited with assists.

Luke Renaud made one save.

Skaneateles (5-0) hosts Cazenovia on Tuesday and Chittenango on Thursday.

Southern Cayuga 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: After opening the scoring in the first half, the Chiefs blew open the game in the second with three goals.

Two of those tallies came from Nate Thurston, while Henry Gomez and Parker Sellen also scored. Brandon Vanacore made four saves.

Collin Park had six saves and Nick Weaver registered two for US/PB.

Southern Cayuga is now 5-2-2, while US/PB drops to 3-5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER