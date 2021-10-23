Local Roundup: Skaneateles soccer teams advance in sectionals

The Skaneateles boys soccer team will continue its pursuit of a second straight Section III title, after defeating Chittenango 1-0 on Saturday.

Scoreless at halftime, the Lakers finally broke through on Owen Cheney's tally in the 46th minute.

Skaneateles will now play Marcellus on Tuesday in Phoenix in the Class B semifinal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles 3, VVS 2: The Lakers advance to the section semifinals, thanks to a pair of goals from Kathryn Morrissey. Maeve McNeil had the other goal, as well as an assist. Emily Evans made six saves.

Skaneateles will either travel to top-seeded Central Valley or host No. 8 Lowville on Tuesday in the next round.

Elmira Notre Dame 1, Union Springs 1: For the second straight game, the Wolves needed penalty kicks. But this time, US/PB did not come out on the better end.

The Wolves took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Isabella Martinez scored on a crosser from Madison Kalet. Elmira Notre Dame tied it in the second half.

After no score in 30 minutes of overtime play, the game went into penalty kicks. Elmira Notre Dame was able to convert more of its tries to advance to the section semifinals.

US/PB goalie Danielle Waldron finished with 15 saves, including one during the PKs.

Oxford 3, Moravia 0: The Blue Devils’ first sectional appearance ends in the quarterfinals to No. 5 Oxford. Corinne Leonard made 14 saves.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Weedsport 68, Thousand Islands 36: Four players recorded multi-touchdown games as the Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a win.

Andrew Seward led the rushing attack with three touchdowns and 141 yards. Parker McBride added 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Gilchrist reached the end zone on both of his carries, scoring from 15 and 10 yards.

Troy Brown caught all four of Weedsport's passing attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown. Brown added 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Gilchrist led the defense with nine tackles. Quinn Rudick had four tackles for a loss as well as a sack.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Syracuse Minoa 5, Auburn 0: The Maroons were eliminated by the Spartans in the section quarterfinals, despite 25 saves from goalie Bryn Whitman.

Auburn finishes 8-8.

VOLLEYBALL

Fulton 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons won the first set 25-20, but then dropped three straight to the Red Raiders.

Gabrielle Lupo recorded five kills, five digs and two aces. Marissa Albert led the team with nine digs. Emily McLaughlin had four assists.

Lansing 3, Union Spring 0: The Wolves were swept by the 14-1 Bobcats, with scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18.

Kailey Kalet posted seven kills and five assists. Solana Sanders added three kills and five blocks.

Union Springs drops to 9-7.

