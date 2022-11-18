Local Roundup: Skaneateles swimmers compete at New York state championships

Several Skaneateles girls swimmers began their pursuit of state-wide excellence, as the Lakers competed in the opening day of the NYSPHSAA championships Friday at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester.

The Lakers had swimmers in four events. For Friday, each event holds a preliminary round and the top 30 times advance to Saturday's finals.

Alice Spaulding was Skaneateles' most active participant. She placed 12th in the 50 freestyle (24.44 seconds) and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (54.04 seconds).

Skaneateles also raced in the 400 free relay. Elizabeth Springer, Olivia Springer, Arianna Matthews and Spaulding ended up with a time of 3:45.26, which was 24th overall.

The Lakers also qualified in the 200 free relay and were pacing well for a Saturday return. However, the team was disqualified as it was determined one of the four swimmers had an early take-off.

Spaulding is competing in her second straight NYSPHSAA championship meet. Last year as a junior, along with sister Hana, Spaulding swam in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She placed 28th and 45th, respectively.

The championship meet resumes on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.