Local Roundup: Skaneateles swimming finishes top 10 in three events at states

Skaneateles girls swimming completed a strong showing at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships on Saturday at Ithaca College.

Senior Hana Spaulding placed in the top 10 in both of her individual events. Spaulding came in fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.62. That topped her Friday preliminary time (23.64) by a fraction of a second.

Alice Spaulding also competed in the 50 free, after sneaking into the finals with the 30th-best preliminary time. She completed the race in 25.21 seconds for 29th overall.

Hana Spaulding's second individual event was the 100 freestyle, and she posted the sixth-best time in the finals (51.76 seconds). It was another slight improvement from the preliminary time (51.94).

Skaneateles' 200 free relay team added a sixth-place time. Alice Spaulding, Caitlin Comer, Elizabeth Springer and Hana Spaulding finished in 1:40.01.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

North Country 61, Cayuga 51: CCC started the game on an 8-2 run but couldn't sustain the momentum. Nic Harris led the team with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Khari Odom recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Ikechukwu Ezike chipped in with nine points, a team-high 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

CCC (0-3) travel to Columbia-Greene Community College on Dec. 1.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

North Country 72, Cayuga 54: Chardana Smith led Cayuga with 16 points and six rebounds. Elisabeth Waterman recorded 12 points. Doray DiLallo added 14 points and six rebounds. Lexie Cottrill hauled in seven rebounds.

CCC (0-4) travels to Roberts Wesleyan next Monday, Nov. 29.

