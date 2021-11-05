Local Roundup: Skaneateles swimming wins third straight section title

Skaneateles swimming's reign over Class C continues.

The Lakers claimed their third straight section title on Friday at Nottingham High School.

It's the program's 13th section title and eighth in the last 10 years.

Skaneateles also won the Section III Class C crown in 2018 and 2019. Sectional tournaments were not held in 2020.

Hana Spaulding won both the 50 freestyle (23.26) and the 100 freestyle (51.11). Both times are pool and Class C records.

Alice Spaulding took the 200 IM (2:17.01), which is also a Class C record.

The 200 free relay team of Ellie Springer, Hana Spaulding, Alie Spaulding and Caitlin Comer took first (1:39.69). In the 400 free relay, Springer, Comer and the Spaulding sisters also finished first (3:43.25). Both relay times are pool and Class C records.

Hana Spaulding was named the swimmer of the meet, while Jill King was recognized as coach of the year.

Eligible swimmers will compete at State Quals on Sunday, and those that advance will participate in the NYSPHSAA championships Nov. 19-20 at Ithaca College.

FOOTBALL

Dolgeville 34 Cato-Meridian 6: The Blue Devils fell behind by two scores in the first half and were eventually eliminated in the Section III Class D semifinals.

Dolgeville's Connor Morse and Jared Billinski both scored running touchdowns in the second quarter to put Cato-Meridian in a 14-0 hole.

To open the third quarter, the Blue Devils' Bo Turo converted on a 15-yard run to cut Dolgeville's lead in half, 14-6.

That was as close as Cato-Meridian came. Billinski scored three more times, on runs of 11, 58 and 31 yards, to wrap up the game.

Cato-Meridian finishes 6-2.

FROM THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Section IV Championships: Competing at Chenango Valley State Park, Southern Cayuga had three finish in the top 15.

Julia Gloss led all three runners to place in second (20:53). Nora Burroughs was next in fourth place (21:08), while Sophia Bennett came in sixth (21:37). Marissa Wiemann rounded out the group in 15th.

With their times, Gloss, Burroughs and Bennett will all participate in the NYSPHSAA championships, which are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, also at Chenango Valley.

Southern Cayuga's boys team placed seventh among all participating schools with 151 points. Aidan Brown was the team's leader in 20th (20:03). Tyler Figueroa was next in 22nd (20:08). David Hayden came in 36th (21:14).

