Local Roundup: Skaneateles tennis wins third straight section title

Skaneateles girls tennis can reclaim its title as central New York's best.

The Lakers won their third straight Section III Class C championship on Thursday, defeating Marcellus 4-3.

The difference for Skaneateles was its dominance in singles play. The Lakers won all three of their singles matches by a decisive margin.

Kenna Ellis (6-1, 6-1) took first singles, Lily Miller was victorious in second singles (6-0, 6-0) and Sofia Capozza claimed third singles (6-1, 6-1).

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus needed three sets to win their first doubles match. The Lakers' pairing won the first frame 6-1 but dropped the second by the same score. In the third, Soderberg and DeJesus beat the Mustangs' Lila Kelly and Korinne Kemp 6-3 to decide the match.

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 10, Whitney Point 0: Ben Kermidas guided the Chiefs to the win with a hat trick, while Wilson Mejia added two tallies.

John Kreydatus, Ryne Shelton and Bryce David also scored, while goalkeeper Brandon Vanacore got in on the action with a penalty kick goal.

Marathon 5, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: The state-ranked Olympians defied the Wolves on senior night, as Nick Anthony recorded five saves.

Despite the loss, US/PB has qualified for sectionals and will participate in the Section IV Class C tournament that begins Oct. 19.

FIELD HOCKEY

Port Byron 8, Cato-Meridian 0: Mackenzie McDowell (assist) and Abby McKay buried two goals apiece for the Panthers.

Sadie White, Colleen Jump, Ally Michalski and Kylee Cordway rounded out the scoring.

Emma Neade made eight saves for the Blue Devils.

VOLLEYBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 0: The Maroons were denied thanks to scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 27-25.

Avianna Ming had four aces and three kills, Gabrielle Lupo posted four kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces, and Kirsten Casterline added 11 assists and three digs.

FROM WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs 3, Whitney Point 0: The Wolves claimed the match via sets of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-13.

Ava Dennis posted 13 service points and four aces, while Natalie Wright had 10 service points, seven assists and four aces. Payton Gilbert filled the sheet with five kills, seven assists, three aces and four service points.

Union Springs is now 5-4 on the season.

Skaneateles 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: The Lakers took down the Eagles with scores of 25-12, 25-14, 25-15.

Team leaders for Skaneateles included Kate Raddant in kills (seven) and aces (eight), Alice Bender in digs (14), Maddy Bender in assists (25).

Taylor Eaton recorded three aces and five digs for J-E.